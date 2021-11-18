Ham with all the trimmings, mashed potatoes, gravy, dessert, etc., will be on the menu at the American Legion fall dinner Saturday, Nov. 20, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Oelwein American Legion hall. Fareway is sponsoring the event. There will be a freewill offering.
Bouquets to American Legion members for sponsoring Business-After-Five Wednesday! It is always good to visit with business leaders and friends at these informal gatherings.
Congratulations and huge bouquets to Jake Blitsch who this year marked 42 years smokefree! Jake, fellow columnist and good friend, quit smoking on the Great American Smokeout Day in November 1979. Way to go, Jake!
Birthday celebrations were on the agenda at the Senior Dining Center this week. Monday the coffee group helped Edith Biddinger, manager, celebrate her birthday. (Dr. John Weber, who was also celebrating Monday, popped in to extend birthday wishes). He was wished felicitations in return. The Nov. 20 birthday of Annamae Michels, a former manager, and the Nov.21 birthday of Lynn Boudreau, present assistant, were observed Friday. And a delicious pre-thanksgiving meal was enjoyed Thursday! Thanks to all who make all these events possible!
Belated Nov. 15 birthday wishes to former coworker Deb Downs; and early greetings to the Harrington children, Mary Claire, who has a birthday Nov. 24, and P.J., Nov. 27. Happy anniversary wishes Nov. 28 to Garland and Dave Moore.
There is still time to vote for the new Grinch … Lisa Bahe, Vogel Insurance; Dave Byrd, First Baptist Church; Tim Hadley, high school principal; Kay Langel, Oelwein Post Office; and Marti Rosenstiel, retired. Votes are $1 and benefit the Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard. You may vote at the candidates’ business place with the exception for Kay Langel and Marti Rosenstiel. You can vote for any of them at the Chamber office or at the Cupboard located in First Baptist Church. Vote! Winner will be announced Friday, Dec. 3 as part of the annual Oelwein Olde Tyme Christmas celebration.
And you still have time to honor, remember or celebrate someone special in your life with a Lovelight in the streamer which will shine from Mercy Hospital, Dec. 5 to Jan. 6. Contact a Friend of MercyOne member for more information or your donation.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Mathias Schmitz, Robert Kudrna, Gerald Schmidt and Albert Ullrich and all who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week. Mask up. Sanitize!
A blessed Thanksgiving to you and yours.
P.S. Went to the doctor for a cold Monday. All vitals were great! Ready to leave and decided maybe I should take a Covid test. Guess what, tested positive! Surprise! Will be in quarantine for ten days. Ah, peace and quiet! Oh, yes, have been vaccinated!
P.S.S. No one in Oelwein unclogs sewers????