Happy Halloween!
A pancake breakfast is on tap at the Columbus Club Sunday, Oct. 31, serving from 8 a.m. to noon, and the annual Aurora American Legion and Auxiliary pancake breakfasts are served from 8 a.m. to noon the first and third Sundays of the month through April.
Nov. 1 is All Saints Day and Nov. 2, All Souls Day.
City and school elections are slated for Tuesday Nov. 2. Please vote. In some countries, voting is an obstacle and in America, it is a privilege. Go vote.
Oelwein Lions Club members will serve an Election Day drive-up pulled pork meal from 4:30-6:30 p.m. (or until food is gone) at the VFW clubroom Tuesday, Nov. 2. Free will offering.
Happy Nov. 2 birthday greetings to Sharon Carnicle; Nov. 4, Sister Susan O’Connor; and Nov. 5, Don O’Hara. Happy birthday Nov. 7 to Tony Harmon. Former First Lady Laura Bush has a birthday Nov. 5 and she and her husband, President George, will note their anniversary Nov. 5.
The musical, “The Music Man,” will be presented by Oelwein High School students Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5 and 6, at 7 p.m. in the Williams Center.
Congratulations to Julie Woods, the Oelwein 2021 Woman of the Year, and to all the honorees at the annual Community Awards event last week.
Last week, or the week before, (time passes when you’re having fun) city workers worked on West Charles Street. Needless to say, I was chagrined at first because I had to detour, and couldn’t even get to my driveway from the alley because a truck has been blocking the area for sometime. Luckily, I managed to get around the truck and got the car in the drive. Then I decided to appreciate the road work.
Belated bouquets to Susan Macken and her staff at Oelwein Public Library and the volunteers who sponsored and took part in the Cemetery Walk Oct. 17. Heard many nice comments.
Becky and Doug Wood, Park City, Utah, were in Oelwein visiting her mother, Norma Stewart and other relatives and friends recently This past Monday, Becky got up early and baked cherry bars, which she brought down to the Senior Dining Center for the morning coffee group. Becky and Doug joined other Iowa State University alumni and played in the ISU band for the homecoming football game Oct. 23 when ISU beat No. 8 ranked Oklahoma State University, 24 to 21.
The Senior Dining Center morning coffee group honored Dee and Duane Brandt on their 65th wedding anniversary Wednesday. (Their anniversary was Oct. 26.) The Brandts provided hot “out of the oven” egg bake and monkey bread. They were serenaded with the anniversary song.
Linda Murphy, pianist, and Cheryl Sill, song leader, led the Sacred Heart 4:30 Mass-goers in the birthday song for Father Ray Atwood who was celebrating his birthday last Saturday, Oct. 23.
Donna Fauser and Virginia Schoenenberger provided Halloween fun at the Tuesday night meeting of the Oelwein Area Historical Museum Society. Donna showed a snippet of Halloween antics from the film “Meet Me in St. Louis,” while Virginia told of popular Halloween candy from the early years to present day. Mentioned were Tootsie Rolls, Candy Corn, peanut butter kisses.
Thanks to Ginny, Dee and Duane for the peppers!
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the family of Brian Bartels Mallam and all who have died.
Have a beautiful week. Wear your mask. Get your booster and flu shots.
P.S. Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 7. Remember, “Spring ahead, Fall behind.”