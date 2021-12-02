Here we are into December and Olde Tyme Christmas 2021! And tonight we will have a new Grinch. Congratulations to all the candidates, who were such good sports. Thanks Lisa Bahe, Pastor David Byrd, Tim Hadley, Kay Langel and Marti Rosenstiel. All those votes will help the Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard.
b-b-b
Oelwein Area Historical Society Christmas open house will be held Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4 and 5, from 1-4 p.m. at the museum. There will be crafts, tours, live music, refreshments and a visit from Santa. The public is invited and welcome to attend.
b-b-b
Sunday, Dec. 5, the annual Lovelight lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. at Mercy Hospital. The lights in the streamer atop the hospital will be lighted through Jan. 6. The public may attend, following social distancing, or may listen to ceremony on the radio, while in your vehicle.
b-b-b
The second candle in the Advent Wreath will be lighted Sunday, Dec. 5.
b-b-b
Monday, Dec. 6, will be St. Nicholas Day. Many children put out a stocking for St. Nick to fill that day. Hanukkah ends Dec. 6.
b-b-b
Tuesday, Dec. 7 will be Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
b-b-b
Happy anniversary Dec. 9 to Pam and Duane Ohrt, and Dec. 12, Barbara and James Ferrari. Happy birthday wishes Dec. 7 to Gerald Buhr; Dec. 8, Jeannie Kalb; and Dec. 11 to granddaughter, Sarah Jeanne, and brother-in-law, Don Ahrens. Birthday greetings to Pat Vinson, Dec. 10; and Gwen Vandersee, Dec. 12, and belated Dec. 1 greetings to Beverly Hansen, all Senior Dining Center participants.
b-b-b
It is beginning to look like Christmas! The weather has been just right for putting up those outdoor holiday decorations. While the weather is still nice, one of these evenings invite a shut-in to ride along for a tour of all the pretty sights and lights.
b-b-b
There have been some good holiday shows on regular and IPBS television … “Christmas in Connecticut,” “The Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra Christmas Show,” “Celtic Women,” “The Grinch,” “The Lion King,” “Andrew Boccelli” and many others.
b-b-b
Will the mystery woman who stopped by the other day, please identify herself?
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to all who have lost loved ones, the family of Helen McSweeney and to Sandy Hallberg at the loss of her mother, Betty Wurzer.
b-b-b
Have a beautiful week. Stay safe. Wear your mask where required. Sanitize.