So here we are into the New Year, 2022! And it is cold! How cold is it? Cold enough to freeze the doorbell and cold enough to freeze an orange. When we were youngsters, my sisters and I would put oranges outside to enjoy frozen!
It’s bad when these freezing temperatures affect businesses and computers … that’s why there needs to be a paper trail!
We complained about no snow for Christmas, but then it came along with the bitter temperatures and wind chills. That’s Iowa!
The weather brought a happy memory to mind … many years ago, on a very cold winter night, classmate Betty Sahs and her husband, Charles Jacot, came to visit her parents. We had made plans to have dinner, so we met at a local spot … so there goes the memory … was it Luigi’s, the Hotel or Two Brothers??? Anyway, we were the only ones there, but we had a great time and loved to reminisce about it when they came to town. Sadly, both are gone.
So much for the weather, stay in unless it is absolutely necessary that you go out. Check any appointments, doctor, dentist, optometrist, hairdresser and others to make sure you are expected.
And that brings me to my annual eye exam with Dr. Dan Miller of Cedar Valley Eyecare. Kept the appointment on blustery day at Oelwein Family Medicine, Buchanan County Health Center. As usual, he and the staff were very kind and very professional!
Forgot to say thank you to Millie, Joan, Norma, Verna and Kaylee for the Christmas party at the Senior Dining Center last month, and to Lynn and Gwen who were the “wait” staff.
The kids keep telling me my winter coats are too long … I tell them they’ve already been shortened twice so they will stay that long!
These cold winter days and evenings are the perfect time to reread Christmas cards and letters … love hearing from former co-workers Faye Iverson, Phoenix; Dave Martin, LaCrosse; Brian Meyer, Ames; and Rose Kodet, Marion.
Happy 90th birthday wishes Jan. 10th to Bob Downs and to all the January honorees. Happy birthday wishes today, Jan. 7, to former managing editor, Mike Mahoney, now of Ohio. The Downses and Mahoneys were neighbors.
LaBefana, the Italian Good Witch, visits the children on Epiphany, Jan. 6, and leaves treats in their stockings or shoes.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to all who have lost loved ones.
Stay warm. Wear your mask when required. Have a beautiful week.