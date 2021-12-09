Christmas is just around the corner … this weekend we light the third calendar in the Advent wreath … the pink or rose colored one. It signifies joy at the coming of the Christ Child.
Bouquets to all who helped make the Old Tyme Christmas celebration, the Grinch contest, and the Historical Society Museum open house successes! It takes time, talent and volunteers to carryout such special events.
Congratulations to Tim Hadley, the new Grinch, and the runners-up, Kay Langel, Marti Rosenstiel, Pastor David Byrd and Lisa Bahe.
The decorated store windows, the many events, the parade, and of course, the fireworks, were all outstanding! Thank you! Even the weather cooperated.
Decorations in all areas of town are super! Do get out to see them. Thanks to the Gould family for the annual musical display!
Enjoyed telephone visits from John and Jane Michaels and Georgia Hutchison of Arizona this past week.
St. Anthony must be overworked. A clipboard I put away and an anonymous letter that came in September are nowhere to be found. To the letter writer: thank you… you did address it “Dear.”
It isn’t fun being sick, but I am grateful for green tea and honey, biscotti, and chicken and wild rice soup and special foods from Jan and Jeff during Covid quarantine.
Please see your health provider if you have a fever and feel sick. I thought I just had a cold. Didn’t have a temperature or other symptons. Wear a mask and sanitize! (Those small bottles of hand sanitizers make great stocking stuffers.)
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to all who have lost loved ones, including the families of Barry Huber and Jim Gallmeyer.
Have a beautiful week! Be safe!