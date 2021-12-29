Happy, healthy 2022!
Have been thinking about the past year, the good, the bad and the ugly. There were many wonderful times, yes, and sad times, too, but we carry on. May the new year be filled with many blessings for you and yours.
Christmas is a beautiful time to appreciate all we do have. Christmas liturgies at churches were meaningful. The lighted decorations around town were attractive, even sans snow! It was a good Christmas. Enjoyed gathering with family at Jan and Tab’s to celebrate belated birthdays. It was a delight to bond with great-grandson.
Tried to remember all the Santas who stopped by over the years … I recall Henry (Hank) Stiles, Dominic (Squint) Pirillo, who lived next door, Lyle Lamphier, John Greco and Gary Gilson. I know there must have been one or two others … I’ll remember later.
Loved the picture of the Oelwein Log Cabin on the cover of the Oelwein Daily Register calendar. Great shot, Deb Kunkle. You should send it to Our Iowa magazine!
So we are not without snow after all. And the dear neighbors have come to our rescue. Thank you.
Bouquets to Jake Blitsch and company, Al Baldwin, Buzz Bush, Pat Kelly, Jon Latham, Dale Steen, Larry Werner and Rich Witt and the staff for the new signs at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Saturday marks the beginning of a new year and month. Flower for January is the carnation and gemstone, garnet. National events include Glaucoma Awareness, Hot Tea, Mail Order Gardening, Poverty in America Awareness and Oatmeal MONTH.
Some trivia … Ellis Island, where many immigrants landed when they came to the new country, opened on Jan. 1, 1890. It was closed later and in 1990 become a national treasure as a museum. Betsy Ross, who sewed the first flag, was born on Jan. 1, 1752.
Happy Jan. 6 birthday wishes to longtime dear friend, Anna Mary Harrington.
Some calendars note that Epiphany is Jan. 6 while in many churches it is celebrated the second Sunday after Christmas which will be Jan. 2.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Eldon Ingamells, Marge Groskurth, Duane Schommer, Jim Keppler, A.W. Martin, Alice Benter and all who have lost loved ones.
New COVID strains are here and so are new isolation rules. Is five days really enough? Be safe. If you feel uncomfortable in public, wear your mask. Just be safe!
Have a beautiful week. Happy New Year.
P.S. Many thanks to sweet Jason G. who makes house calls and helps me overcome my technical deficiencies!