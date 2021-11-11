Here we are in mid-November already … time does fly, doesn’t it? Many of us agree with City Editor Deb Kunkle when we note that Thanksgiving is lost between Halloween and Christmas! Christmas commercials are already on television and Christmas goods are in the stores!
b-b-b
And mentioning Deb K. reminds me that Gwen Vandersee made the Apple Pie Coffee Cake featured in last week’s recipe section and shared it with the morning coffee group at the Senior Dining Center and it was delicious! Norma Stewart treated with her famous bread pudding. Did we mention that the coffee-goers appreciate the talents of the bakers and cooks?
b-b-b
Failed to mention some important events last week … like Lung Cancer Awareness, National Adoption, Alzheimer’s disease, American Indian Heritage, National Healthy Skin, National Hospice, National Marrow Awareness, and Peanut Butter Lovers MONTH, and that Nov. 20 is the birthday of President Joe Biden. November birthstone is topaz and flower, chrysanthemum.
b-b-b
Saturday is National Pickle Day; Prince Charles has a birthday Nov. 14. Wednesday is Fast Food Day and the annual Great American Smokeout is Nov. 18. IPT will air a special on the Storm Lake Times, a biweekly family-owned and managed newspaper, at 9 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15. The editor was a Pulitzer winner!
b-b-b
Make a note: JRS Photo Scanning and Restoration owners Ed and JoAnne Blumenshine of Denver, Iowa, will be at the Oelwein Public Library at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov 16. The presentation is free and open to the public.
b-b-b
Did you check the new Grinch candidates? They are Lisa Bahe, Dave Byrd, Tim Hadley, Kay Langel and Marti Rosenstiel. Start voting!
b-b-b
Do check the Olde Tyme Christmas schedule in the weekend shopper. Times and places for all the events are listed.
b-b-b
God speed to Tom and Mary Fick who are leaving our fair city to make their new home in Springfield, Ill. They will be missed as they were very active in First Baptist Church and the community.
b-b-b
Birthday wishes Nov. 15 to Edith Biddinger and Loel Gross; Nov. 17, Jan, John H., John L., Larry, Mary Ann, Helen, Tonetta, (who were listed last week); Nov. 19, Kirk Dahl, who is also retiring from Geater Mfg., Independence; Elias Kubert, St. Paul, and Shane Peterson, Cedar Rapids; Nov. 20, Annamae Michels and Nov. 21, Lynn Boudreau. Special early birthday and Thanksgiving wishes Nov. 25 to niece Melissa Ferrari, Des Moines.
b-b-b
Those Phoenix relatives did it again! Jane and John Michaels stopped by to say hello the other afternoon. They had visited friends in Osage and were visiting relatives and friends in Oelwein before returning home.
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Beverly Seegers, Dell Hanson, Clifford Hurst and all who have lost loved ones. Cliff was a special friend … he continued my Kentucky Derby glass collection, started by the late Uncle Clarence Strawn.
b-b-b
Have a beautiful week. Mask up and stay safe.