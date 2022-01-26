You know, everyone keeps talking about the weather, how cold it is, how bone-chilling it has been, etc. Life goes on, people go to work in all kinds of weather. Teachers, students, business people, etc. Remember those who work outdoors … letter and mail carriers, law safety personnel, firefighters, meter readers. But it will be spring in a few months, so just go with the flow! Let’s be grateful for the warmth of our homes.
Happy Jan. 31 birthday wishes to Kerrie Kunkle! Enjoy. You are special to many of us! Also, Jan. 31st birthday wishes to Teresa Pirillo Buckman.
Tuesday ushers in the month of February. Flower is the violet and birthstone, amethyst.
Black History, American Heart and National Children’s Dental Health Month.
Feb. 1 marks the beginning of the Chinese New Year. Feb. 2 is Candlemas, Groundhog Day National World Reading Aloud Day. Feb. 4 is World Cancer Day and National Wear Red Day. Saturday, Feb. 5 is National Weatherperson’s Day. Queen Elizabeth ascended to the British Thone on Feb. 6, 1952.
Birthday felicitations Feb. 2 to Father Anthony Aiello, Des Moines, who was born in Oelwein; Luann Pirillo, California; and Dennis Homan, Helen Hillman, Shirley Davis. Feb. 3 happy birthday to godchild Jorianne Ohrt Rechkemmer and Lila Grummitt; Feb. 5, Bill Kuhn; Feb. 6, Audrey Gilson and Di Dahl.
Winter Olympics begin Feb. 3 in China. Super Bowl is set for Feb. 13.
When Georgia Hutchison called from Arizona recently, she remarked she had taken the Christmas decorations down, and added, like some of us, they had not been returned to their proper storage place. So, what’s a few more days?
Had a funny feeling when a Christmas card to Janet Warnstadt Wall, Irving, Texas, was returned with the notation, “not at this address” and “return to sender.” I think daughter Jan got tired of hearing me say I wondered what was going on, so she got online and discovered that Janet had died Dec. 21. Indeed, it was a shock. Janet was the daughter of the late Helen and Christian Warnstadt, Oelwein, and the widow of Bruce Wall, also a former Oelwein resident. Her father had a band and her mother was the bookkeeper at Connors’ Department Store. Bruce was a teacher. Janet and Bruce were 1949 graduates of Oelwein High School. Funeral Mass was Jan. 12 at Church of the Incarnation in Irving.
Since Jan was on the computer, she checked out another friend I hadn’t heard from in some time. She found that Nancy Harrington Oostmeyer, Pomona and Claremont, Calif., had passed away several years ago, 2019. Nancy’s family left Oelwein when she was in ninth grade. We had been exchanging letters and one year, when she attended a nurses’ convention in Chicago, stopped in Oelwein.
The sad news doesn‘t stop there. While visiting with my immediate supervisor, Deb Kunkle, she told me that MaryBeth Miller, 53, wife of former co-worker, Scott Miller, died Jan. 2. A memorial service was held Jan. 22. A daughter, Emily, also survives. Scott’s parents are Barb and John Miller, former Oelwein residents, now of Florida. Mary Lou Rueber and Linda Ingles, both of Oelwein, are Scott’s aunts, as is Rebecca Robinson, Arizona. Scott’s address is 165 Constitution Way, Winter Springs, Fla. 32708.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the family of MaryAnn Gathman and to all families who have lost loved ones.
Sending special thanks to Alicia and Cindy M. for special kindnesses.
Have a beautiful week. Keep warm. Wear your mask where required.