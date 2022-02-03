To celebrate his 61st birthday on Jan. 31, Jimmy Heinze treated the Senior Dining Center breakfast group at the Plaza to microwave bread pudding. It was delicious! Thank you, Jim, and happy birthday.
Happy February! Happy Feb. 7 anniversary wishes to friends and neighbors, Pam and Jesse Ledesma. Happy Feb. 8 birthday wishes to Virginia Schoenenberger who will be 80.
Happy birthday Feb. 12 to friend and high school classmate, Joan Shelson Ford, and to friend, Kathleen Greco. Belated Jan. 10 birthday wishes to Jim G. and Garland M. Does getting older have anything to do with getting forgetful?
Valentine’s Day is Feb. 14. Just an early reminder so you can get cards off to special “someones.”
It was great to have a little warming trend … hopefully there will be more in the coming days. It is super to be out and about and see friends we haven’t seen for some time.
Had the nicest telephone visit with Julia (Jug) Greco Caparelli when she called from Council Bluffs the other evening. We chatted about walking to school on cold winter days … now students drive their own cars! It was almost an hour-long visit and after hanging up, I realized I hadn’t asked about her sisters, Rosemary Belding, Independence; Frances (Danny) Youngblut, Colorado; and Josephine (Jo) Lilly, Cedar Falls, or her brother, John, Nebraska. I trust they are doing well.
The television set was acting up the other day … the cable box light kept blinking, so I unplugged it and the TV and left it off for a while. It has worked fine since then. Maybe it was the strong winds … or maybe, the batteries in the remote. Okay, so did a battery check in all the sets and discovered that several were low. One remote had a corroded battery … it had been a while since it had been replaced. Everything is working great … so far!
The children are pleased that all the important household information papers are up to date! I have a habit of not replacing them in the proper place.
When my “forever” bank closed last year, we changed everything to another bank, knowing that it would take at least two months for all the direct deposits and withdrawals to kick in. There were a few glitches, but everything worked smoothly. However, much to my chagrin, the other day there was a letter in the mail from an insurance company asking for a June payment! Calls to the bank and the insurance company rectified the matter … I’m hoping!
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers.
Sympathy to the families of Royce King, Mary Jo Clendenen, Bill Langel and Darwin Rueber and all who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week. Keep warm. Wear your mask where required.
P.S. ODR Gang, family and friends … thank you and God bless for birthday remembrances.