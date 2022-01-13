How cold was it this week? Cold enough for the car not to start. Thank goodness son-in-law, Tab, came to the rescue.
These “warm,” above zero days, are nice for taking down the outdoor holiday decorations. But on the other hand, the glow of the lights gives one a warm feeling on cold winter nights.
How long before Spring?
Each year, reminders of loved ones come to mind as the Christmas ornaments are put away. The Nativity scene brings the late Kathleen O’Brien to mind. The straw angel reminds me of the late Gerri Musser, our West Union correspondent; the carved-out eggshell is a reminder of the late Audrey Asmus, longtime secretary at Grace United Methodist Church. The reindeer reminds me of Phyllis Albert, a former co-worker. Many of the ornaments are from secret sisters or some we made as sorority projects.
Many readers will remember the late Martha Gremmels, a longtime teacher at Central Grade School. She had an apartment over the Swan Furniture Store, located where Margaret Maddigan has her craft shop. Martha always made it clear that Christmas was not over until Epiphany and then she would take down the decorations.
A reminder, Jan. 17 is the legal holiday of the late Martin Luther King. (His birth date is Jan. 15.)
Jan. 15 is National Hat Day and Jan. 19, National Popcorn Day; Jan. 21 is National Hug Day and Jan. 23, National Pie Day. Jan. 23 birthday wishes to daughter-in-law, Jeannie Frazer.
Happy 70th wedding anniversary wishes Jan. 16 to Mervin and Lois Gregerson, and 74th anniversary wishes to Lucille and Merlin Goedken on Jan. 20. The Goedkens are former Senior Dining Center participants. Merlin was the bingo caller.
Congratulations to Oelwein attorney and former Fayette County magistrate John Sullivan on his appointment to Judge for the First District Court. It is an esteemed advancement in his law career.
Sympathy to the families of Diane Avenson, Dave Dillon, Clinton Lau, Roxanne Lillibridge, Charles Otterbeck, Vivian Petrik, Randy Rubner, Freda Westcott, Ernie Steinman; and to Carolyn Olson at the death of her brother, and all who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week. Wear a mask where required. Be safe.
P.S. It was good to visit with the Petrik children, and former co-worker Larry Murphy the other day.