Trust you had a wonderful Easter … or maybe you are waiting for this weekend … enjoy! Loved watching the great-grandson find Easter eggs which Grandmother Jan had hidden in the living room.
Today is Earth Day. Soon gardeners will be getting ready for spring plantings and getting yards and lawns to enjoy during the coming months.
Happy golden wedding anniversary wishes April 28 to Mary and Jim Gallagher.
Happy May Day early! Love to recall those pretty May baskets late classmate Wanita Pagel Dyball would deliver to Annie P. and me.
Happy May 1 birthday wishes to Pete Kalb; May 2, Donna Fauser, and happy anniversary that day to Nellie and Tony Grasso; Happy birthday May 4 to Iva Greco; May 6, Sister Benjamin Duschner and Jim Hurley; and May 8, Millie Jessen.
Thanks to dear neighbor, Anthony Ricchio, for the carry-out steak dinner; Jan, Easter dinner and Jeff, party mix!
It’s always good to hear from the Nabholz cousins, Mary Jo and Pete Krejci, Chesterfield, Mo. and Norman and Gretchen, West Union.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers.
Pray for peace in the world.
Have a beautiful week.
P.S. Have been preparing for “retirement” for several months. Thought about 2-2-22 and then decided to wait until June … now some health issues have popped up so am going to take some time off … will write when time permits. Meanwhile, stay healthy and enjoy life!