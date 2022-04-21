Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Trust you had a wonderful Easter … or maybe you are waiting for this weekend … enjoy! Loved watching the great-grandson find Easter eggs which Grandmother Jan had hidden in the living room.

b-b-b

Today is Earth Day. Soon gardeners will be getting ready for spring plantings and getting yards and lawns to enjoy during the coming months.

b-b-b

Happy golden wedding anniversary wishes April 28 to Mary and Jim Gallagher.

b-b-b

Happy May Day early! Love to recall those pretty May baskets late classmate Wanita Pagel Dyball would deliver to Annie P. and me.

b-b-b

Happy May 1 birthday wishes to Pete Kalb; May 2, Donna Fauser, and happy anniversary that day to Nellie and Tony Grasso; Happy birthday May 4 to Iva Greco; May 6, Sister Benjamin Duschner and Jim Hurley; and May 8, Millie Jessen.

b-b-b

Thanks to dear neighbor, Anthony Ricchio, for the carry-out steak dinner; Jan, Easter dinner and Jeff, party mix!

b-b-b

It’s always good to hear from the Nabholz cousins, Mary Jo and Pete Krejci, Chesterfield, Mo. and Norman and Gretchen, West Union.

b-b-b

Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers.

b-b-b

Pray for peace in the world.

b-b-b

Have a beautiful week.

b-b-b

P.S. Have been preparing for “retirement” for several months. Thought about 2-2-22 and then decided to wait until June … now some health issues have popped up so am going to take some time off … will write when time permits. Meanwhile, stay healthy and enjoy life!

Tags

Trending Food Videos