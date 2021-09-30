Happy October! October is: Fire Prevention, Adopt a Shelter Dog, Lupus Awareness, Breast Cancer Awareness, Car Care, Dental Hygiene, Disability Employment, Domestic Violence Awareness, Down Syndrome, Liver Awareness, Orthodontic Health, Physical Therapy, Popcorn Poppin’, Pork, Roller Skating, Seafood, Spina Bifida Awareness, Stamp Collecting and Polish-American Heritage Month!
Oct. 1 is International Day of Older Persons and also World Vegetarian Day. Oct. 2 is the birthday of Father Frederick C. Fangmann, former pastor at Sacred Heart Church, and Oct. 3 is the fourth birthday of great-grandson, Seth Peterson. That little gremlin that loves and hides in this computer really messed up last week, had the wrong date for Father’s birthday and skipped the date for Seth! Many, many years ago, when Ken Schmith was the editor, he was given a pencil sharpener engraved with “to err is to be human, to forgive divine.” (Thanks, Rachelle.)
Oct. 4 is the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi. Members of the Oelwein Fire Department will hold their annual spaghetti supper Wednesday, Oct. 6, serving from 4 to 7 p.m. (Wasn’t the ”secret sauce” a recipe of the late Charlie Zanatta and Tony Aiello?)
Birthday wishes Saturday Oct. 9 to niece Barbara Ferrari and nephew Duane Ohrt. Just in case I forget, I’m listing some birthdays early: Jon Latham, Oct. 10; Kay Troupe, Jake Blitsch, Larry Crow, Dee Schuler and Rick Suckow, Oct. 13; niece Pam Ohrt, Everett Gunderson and Merlin Goedken, Oct. 17.
Happy Oct. 14 anniversary wishes to Jonnika and Gary Kubert, St. Paul, and Oct. 15, Pat and John Vogler.
The late Paul Danielson comes to mind every time I see Leif Erickson Day, the ninth day of October, on the calendar. He would tease that I remembered Columbus Day on the 12th, but forgot to mention Erickson. (Yes, and many cities have removed Columbus statues. But that’s another story.)
Donna Fauser and Virginia Schoenenberger presented the program on “Gadgets” when the Historical Society met at the Museum Tuesday night. Among the items shown were an old flour sifter, donut cutters, potato mashers and ricer, meat chopper and cleaver, nutcracker, ice pick, bottle openers and grabbers, and modern gadgets, lighted headgear and extenders. Gary Walrath showed an ice cream scoop which had been in his family for many years. (This type of scoop has multiple uses … for making cookies, meatballs, etc.)
“Simply Queen” will featured at the Williams Center for the Arts, Saturday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m. Promises to be great entertainment.
What a wonderful photo-story feature about Frankie and Royce King in the Sept. 22 ODR! The two longtime residents celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary Sept.16.
Congratulations to Lauren Hamilton and Christian Stoler, the new Homecoming Queen and King at Oelwein High.
Looking good! The new Dollar General store is almost ready!
The breakfast group at the Senior Dining Center helped Delores (Dee) Brandt celebrate her 83rd birthday Wednesday morning. She and husband Duane provided frozen fruit cup, and coffee cake. As he lighted the candle on her birthday cupcake, she was serenaded with the birthday song. Dee was the ODC manager many years ago. (Teresa Miculinich provided the delicious pumpkin dessert for lunch.)
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the family of John VanDenover and all who have lost loved ones.
Family members of Barry Rohrick report he is in the Des Moines Medical Center, Trauma ICU Rm 9, 1111 8th Ave., Des Moines, IA 50314. Get well wishes may be sent there to help lift his spirits.
We were saddened to learn from Connie and Charles Serra of the Tuesday evening death of RoseMarie Funaro Maher, Carefree, Ariz. Rose, who owned a travel agency in Carefree, was the daughter of the late Angelina and Anthony Funaro, longtime Oelwein residents. She was a 1955 graduate of Oelwein High School. A son Donald, survives. She was preceded in death by her husband and a daughter Angela.
Have a beautiful week. Wear your mask. Be safe.
P.S. Bouquets to all who helped make “Fall Fling” a success and to all the bakers, cooks and chefs!
P.S. 2: A belated thank you to Janell Bradley for her support for Dr. Anthony Leo and to Dan Driscoll and Donna Fauser for their open forum letters.