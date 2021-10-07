It definitely is fall! The trees are losing their leaves as fast as they are changing color! There are many pretty trees in Oelwein parks.
Have you checked out the fall and Halloween decorations around town? They look nice in the daytime and especially lit up at night. A huge display on 7th Ave. S.W and one just over the tracks on South Frederick are super nice!
Happy retirement to Roger King who is leaving his news editor post at Radio Station KOEL after more than a quarter of a century. You will be missed, Roger, but enjoy your retirement.
Today is World Egg Day. Monday is traditional Columbus Day. National Farmers Day is Oct. 12. Thursday, Oct. 14, is Dessert Day and Friday, Oct. 15 is Boss’s Day. Sweetest Day is Oct. 16. Happy birthday Oct. 17 to Pam, Everett and Merlin.
Happy birthday tomorrow to Barbara and Duane and Oct. 13, to Kay T. and Jake Blitsch.
Joined family and friends at the Sarah and Shane Peterson home in Cedar Rapids Saturday to help great-grandson Seth celebrate his fourth birthday. Got to meet the Peterson’s neighbors, Genevieve and Matt Monthie and sons, Elijah and Aiden, who have ties in Oelwein!
Millie Jessen and her late husband, Bruce, have been generous to friends at the Senior Dining Center with gift subscriptions to “Our Iowa” magazine. It is one of the prettiest and best magazines ever! The gorgeous pictures, the prettiest farm in Iowa, the recipes, the stories … it is a much appreciated and wonderful gift!
Dr. John Weber, retired podiatrist, put on another hat the other day …. he helped the staff at the Senior Dining Center with serving! He makes a good waiter! And he provided fresh fruit for breakfast … delicious grapes and bananas! (Edith, Lynn, Millie and Ricky do a super job all the time.) The Senior Dining Center is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday for breakfast from 9 to about 11 and for lunch around 11:30 a.m. Reservations for lunch are necessary. Menus are listed in the Events Calendar in the ODR.
Now that we get our local paper by mail, we miss some of the events listed in the paper because they are over by the time we get our mail. But we do get a paper! Lately we have had problems with the out-of-town paper, due to circumstances beyond the carrier’s control. Luckily, missing a paper and inserts is not a daily occurrence.
Bouquets and congratulations to ODR City Editor Deb Kunkle, who has been awarded the prestigious Iowa Lions Foundation Warren Coleman Honorary Award by the local Lions Club.
Friends have provided us with enough tomatoes to make freezer sauce using Anna Mary Harrington’s recipe. It’s very simple and easy. Just cut up the tomatoes and cook until the tomatoes have cooked down. You can add spices if you like. After the tomatoes are cooked, let cool and place in freezer bags. Remember to mark the date and year!
Which reminds me, the “Refrigerator Police” are now at work on the spice shelf. Granted there are many which have not been used for some time, okay, perhaps years. Out they go and if new ones are needed, it’s a short trip to the store.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Mary Reisner, JoAnn Sargent Fink, Ron Childers, Jan Arndt and all who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week. Wear your mask where required.