Today, Jan. 21, is National Hug Day. We could all use a hug, couldn’t we? National Pie Day falls on Sunday, Jan. 24. If I recall, there was a great baker in Postville who was known as “the pie lady.” I know the late Virginia Keppler, Strawberry Point, baked fabulous pies and brought them to the Oelwein Farmer’s Market. Local resident, Lois Purdy, is known for her pie making, too.
Several events are marked on the calendar for Jan. 24 … it is International Day of Education, National Compliment Day, and National Peanut Butter Day. National Spouses Day is Jan. 26 while National Croissant Day will be observed Jan. 30. National Hot Chocolate Day falls on Jan. 31. A cup of hot chocolate with marshmallows sounds good every day, especially when it is SOOO cold out!
To the kind Samaritan who replaces the recycling and garbage receptacles, many thanks, and God bless. Thanks, too, to the good neighbors for snow removal.
“Diamonds are a girl’s best friend” so goes a line in a song, or maybe that is the title, anyway, two friends received “diamonds” for Christmas. The gal on the farm was surprised with a diamond ring, and the gal, who lives on an acreage outside of town, found the tractor she had been hinting for, in her yard! Needless to say, both were thrilled with their Christmas gifts. (Valentine’s Day is just around the corner … that’s another perfect day for “diamond” gifts.)
Now that she is situated in her new unit in St. Francis Manor, G-9, 2021 4th Ave., Grinnell, Iowa 50112, former Oelwein resident, Marian Price, likes to chat with friends on her phone. Her telephone number is 641-236-5222. She’d be delighted to hear from Oelwein friends.
No excuse for missing some important greetings … so belated Jan. 16 anniversary wishes to Barb and Chuck Geilenfeld; Jan. 16 birthday wishes to Bruce Johnson; Jan. 18, Carol Tousley and Norm “Butch” Robinson; and Jan. 19, Rose Newton. Jan. 24 anniversary wishes to Phyllis and Laverne Lentz and Jan. 28, Lenore and Dan Ohl.
Birthday wishes early to Lila Grummitt who will be 93 on Feb. 3.
Keep the sick, the shut- ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the family of Betty Benter and all who have lost loved ones.
Do’s and don’ts regarding guidelines for Covid can be confusing … so follow your conscious … be safe, wear your mask where required.
Have a beautiful week! Keep warm!