Today is TGIF, the day after Thanksgiving, Leftover Day, Black Friday, Football Friday, etc., and for others, getting ready for a weekend Thanksgiving or getting ready to put up outdoor holiday decorations. Enjoy!

Church hymns and songs we learned in grade school remind us to be grateful for God’s blessings. And we are. We are grateful for family, friends, food, health and shelter.

Nov. 28 will be the first Sunday of Advent, time to light the first candle in the Advent wreath. See how quickly time passes … it’s Halloween, then Thanksgiving and then Christmas!

Next Wednesday will be Dec. 1. December gemstone is the turquoise or the zircon and flower is narcissus or holly.

What a surprise! Learned that Jon Knight of “Farmhouse Renovation” fame is a member of the musical group, “New Kids on the Block.”

Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Barry Rohrick and Ray Amber and all who have lost loved ones.

Have a beautiful week. Stay safe. Wear your mask. Sanitize!

P.S. Thanks for your calls, cards and concern … I am better!

