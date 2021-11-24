Today is TGIF, the day after Thanksgiving, Leftover Day, Black Friday, Football Friday, etc., and for others, getting ready for a weekend Thanksgiving or getting ready to put up outdoor holiday decorations. Enjoy!
b-b-b
Church hymns and songs we learned in grade school remind us to be grateful for God’s blessings. And we are. We are grateful for family, friends, food, health and shelter.
b-b-b
Nov. 28 will be the first Sunday of Advent, time to light the first candle in the Advent wreath. See how quickly time passes … it’s Halloween, then Thanksgiving and then Christmas!
b-b-b
Next Wednesday will be Dec. 1. December gemstone is the turquoise or the zircon and flower is narcissus or holly.
b-b-b
What a surprise! Learned that Jon Knight of “Farmhouse Renovation” fame is a member of the musical group, “New Kids on the Block.”
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Barry Rohrick and Ray Amber and all who have lost loved ones.
b-b-b
Have a beautiful week. Stay safe. Wear your mask. Sanitize!
b-b-b
P.S. Thanks for your calls, cards and concern … I am better!