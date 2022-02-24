First, pray that the Ukraine situation will be resolved and there will be peace in the world.
Second, Happy birthday Monday, Feb. 28, to Chuckie Fox, and belated Feb. 19 birthday wishes to Steve Loban and Feb. 20, Kathy Loban. Happy March 1 birthday to Sara Jelinek and March 2 to Cindy Fox.
Third, Tuesday ushers in the month of March. Flower is the daffodil and gemstone, aquamarine.
Fourth, Tuesday, March 1, will be Fat Tuesday, Shrove Tuesday or Pancake Tuesday and Lent begins Wednesday, March 2. Mardi Gras events are being held in southern states and other countries to mark the beginning of Lent.
The annual Mardi Gras celebration at Sacred Heart this year has been shortened to a chicken dinner set for Sunday, Feb. 27, at the Knights of Columbus country home from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Carryouts will be available.
Wednesday will be Read Across America Day; Thursday, World Wildlife Day; and Friday, Employee Appreciation Day.
Next Friday, March 4, Oelwein Church Women United will gather in person at 1 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church for World Day of Prayer and present the program “Resolve to Love.” Women of all faiths are welcome to attend.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Nelma Chase and Frances Orris, the sister of Helen Gilson Schroedermeier, and all who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week. Pray for peace. Wear your mask where required. Be safe.
P.S. A belated thank you to the staff at the DOT License bureau. You were very courteous!