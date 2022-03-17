Bits, Bats and Bouquets

Happy St. Joseph’s Day Saturday, March 19, and happy first day of Spring Sunday, March 20.
Remember the Dollars for Scholars drive thru only fundraiser dinner, Saturday, March 19, from noon to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Hall.
March 21 is World Poetry Day and International Day of Forests; World Water Day and National AG Day are noted March 22. National Meteorological Day and National Puppy Day are observed March 23. International Waffle Day is celebrated March 25.
Happy 90th birthday wishes next Saturday, March 26, to Donna Doty.
Robins by the hundreds were in Woodlawn Cemetery last Thursday. The pussy willow tree in the backyard is beginning to pop. Spring is in the air!
The Senior Dining Center breakfast group was delighted to discover that leprechauns had decorated the tables for St. Patrick’s Day Wednesday. The tables were adorned with green and white cloths and sprinkled with green shamrock confetti, and silver and green candy kisses. Green and white carnations and shamrock plant stems in white vases completed the settings. Refreshments included shamrock cookies and rolls and cookies frosted in green and white. The SDC craft personality, Josie Walrath, assisted by Gary, provided St. Patrick’s Day favors. The lunch group also enjoyed the decorations. Thanks to all who made the day memorable.
Monday, the morning group at the Senior Dining Center helped Josie Walrath celebrate her 83rd birthday. Naturally she provided special treats for the coffee drinkers. She was serenaded with the birthday song and the traditional cupcake with the lighted candle. A good time was had by all.
It was good to see Pat Holly at the SDC after her recent heart procedure. A speedy recovery to Norma Stewart as she recuperates from injuries suffered in an auto accident last week.
Mark your calendars for the annual Historical Society soup and pie supper at the Oelwein Museum. The date is Thursday, April 7, serving from 4:30-6 p.m.
Old Oelwein High School yearbooks and Oelwein Daily Register newspaper clippings were on the coffee table when The Sorority Sisters met at the home of Cindy Lundry Monday. It was interesting to recall many of the early graduates and to see photos of those who attended the Forties Return Reunions, arranged by the late Richard (Dick) and Dolores (Tootie Kerns) Knowles. I recall an all-school gathering for Sacred Heart students arranged by the late Vic Gallo and others. Both Vic and Dick were ODR advertising directors.
There were many great specials on PBS during Festival time.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the families of Miles Leonard and Mary Stevens and all who have lost loved ones.
Pray for peace in the Ukraine and the safety of the residents.
Have a beautiful week! Enjoy these nice days. Walk in the parks, the trails, around the block! Get out and smell the fresh air!