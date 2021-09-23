The first day of autumn was sunny but chilly, but still a beautiful day! Am enjoying the colorful lights in the fall decorations at the home of neighbors, Pam and Jesse Ledesma. Noticing many pumpkins on doorsteps and in yards … nice!
Next Friday ushers in the month of October. Flower is calendula or cosmos and birthstone, opal, tourmaline.
Happy Oct. 1 birthday wishes to Father Frederick C. Fangmann, Dubuque, and happy fourth birthday wishes to great-grandson Seth Peterson, Cedar Rapids.
Next Friday, Oct. 1, is International Older Persons Day. It is also World Smile and Vegetarian Day, as well as International Coffee Day. Oct. 3 is National Boyfriend Day and Oct. 4 is National Taco Day. World Teachers Day will be Oct. 5 and German-American Day is Oct. 6. World Egg Day will be Oct. 8.
It was great to see Father Paul McManus, Winthrop, who celebrated the 10:30 a.m. Mass at Sacred Heart Church last Sunday. Father Paul served as a sacramental priest at Sacred Heart several years ago.
It was great, too, to see friends at the “Shades of Bublé” concert at the Williams Center last Saturday night. Missed good friends, Dr. Darwin Jack and Jerry Clayburn, who had seats in front of us, Marilyn Gallo and Marian Ohl, all who have died since last year’s events. We missed seeing Cynthia and Perry Comeau who now live in Missouri. It was great to see Phyllis Muller, and Jim Hurley and Carol, and all those nice people we chatted with in the lobby! (You, too, Dick.) The next program will be “Simply Queen,” a tribute to the legendary rock group Queen at 7 p.m. Oct. 9.
It’s always nice to see nephew Patrick Frazer, San Diego. He was here for his class reunion. He visited other friends and relatives in Iowa and Wisconsin before returning to California.
Congratulations to Linda Woodward on her fantastic lottery win!
The annual Ladies Night Out event, scheduled for Sept. 29, has been cancelled. Ticket holders may redeem them by stopping at the OCAD office (Oelwein Chamber and Area Development) Monday, Oct. 4, through Thursday, Oct. 7.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the family of Sheryl Cue and all who have lost loved ones. Sheryl was the daughter of the late Dorothy and Charles Rechkemmer. Dorothy was a bingo and casino buddy.
Have a beautiful week. Wear your mask. Be safe!