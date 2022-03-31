Today is April 1. The fourth month of the year. It is also April Fools’ Day. I remember way back when my immediate ODR superiors would ask me to go to the “back shop” and tell one of the employees he had a telephone call. Then when he came to answer the phone, the superiors would say “April Fool.” I think the workers were the late Les Olsen, Bob Simmons and Everett (?)Smith, “Smitty.” Strange I can recall events from over 70 years ago and can’t remember what I had for lunch!
b-b-b
Diamond is the gemstone for April, and daisy and sweet pea are the flowers.
b-b-b
April is: National Autism Awareness, Child Abuse Prevention, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Lawn and Garden, Pecan, Poetry, Woodworking, Youth Sports Safety and Women’s Eye Health and Safety Month. It is also Alcohol Awareness, Animal Cruelty Prevention and Keep America Beautiful and Math Education Month. Today is Lupus Alert Day.
b-b-b
Next Monday, April 4, will be National Hug a Newsperson Day. Deep Dish Pizza Day is April 5. April 6 is National Walk Day and April 7, National Beer and Burrito Day. Palm Sunday will be April 10.
b-b-b
Happy 95th birthday wishes April 5 to Marian (Mary Mc) McIntosh, and greetings April 10, Mabel Garcia.
b-b-b
“Highwaymen Live” will take the stage at 7 p.m. at the Williams Center, Saturday, April 9. It will be a tribute to Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash. It will be the last performance of the 2021-2022 season.
b-b-b
Had a wonderful telephone visit with Julia (Jug Greco) Caparelli, Council Bluffs the other afternoon. She was a member of the OHS class of 1946 and said to tell her Oelwein friends hello.
b-b-b
Oelwein relatives were saddened to learn of the death of Kathy Doyle Baker of Macon, Mo. Kathy, 75, was a cousin, and the daughter of the late Vince and Kay Pirillo Doyle of Oelwein. She died March 24 and her funeral was Tuesday, March 29. She is survived by three children, Sharon, David and Chris and her siblings, Susan Molloy, Florida; Amy McDowell, Vancouver, Wash., John Doyle, Fairfield, Yvonne Doyle, Deb Stoeffler and Mary Margaret Plahn, Ogden, who were all at the funeral.
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers.
b-b-b
Pray for a halt to the war in Ukraine.
b-b-b
Have a beautiful week.