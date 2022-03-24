The picture of the former California Food store stirred up so many fond memories! I worked in the store when I was in high school. Mary, and later, Sam, managed the store. California Food was one of the many Mom and Pop stores that served Oelwein residents in its heyday when the population was once reported as 10,000.
Many residents will recall the Mazziotti family, Joe, Sam, Iola, Mary, Rosemary, Lillian and Martha … the parents were Frank and Rosanna. Grocery shoppers knew Grandma Rosanna. She sat in a chair not far from the store entrance and always wore an apron. The apron held a store of treats for youngsters who came in the store with their parents or other adults. She would beckon the children to come near her and then she would reach in and pull out a banana, a sucker, candy bar or other treat. She thought she was being secretive, but Mary and Sam always knew what she was doing.
The store was connected to the house and many times Mary would ask a helper to run an errand to fetch what she needed.
In the back of the store was a railroad refrigerator box car where all the cold beverages and produce were kept. One time, while getting something for a food basket for delivery, I got stuck in the refrigerator! And to my surprise, my across town Sacred Heart High School friend, Jack Gallo, the delivery truck driver, was also there! Jack knew the way out.
The store, its owners, the residents of the area will always be part of my growing up years.
I wonder how many memories that store and home hold for Don, Jim and Joann, Sam’s children or the other grandkids?
b-b-b
Wouldn’t it be nice for other Oelwein residents to share memories of their neighborhood stores What great guest columns! I had three such stores … all on West Charles … Frank Leo, across the street from my parental home, James Leo and Sons and Pure Food Grocery on the corner of 6th and West Charles. Forever memories!
b-b-b
Remember Vietnam Veterans Day, March 29, and Doctors’ Day, March 30. How many doctors do you remember? Drs. Ahrens, Gallagher, Galvin, Grandinetti, Hallberg (2), Henderson, Kennedy, Ketner, Jack, Jaggard, Leo, O’Toole, Ottilie and Ward (2) are some I recall. Someday I’ll have to remember all the other health providers, dentists, podiatrists, chiropractors, ophthalmologists who were listed in the telephone directories.
b-b-b
Happy retirement to Gary Rima! According to a story in the Cedar Rapids Gazette he has retired as the voice of UNI Panther sports. He now lives in The Villages, Florida.
b-b-b
Happy March 28 birthday wishes to Pat Vogler, and March 31 to Linda Potter.
b-b-b
It was so good to see Randy McQueen the other day. We go back a few years. It was also great to hear from little cousin Cheri Corkery Langill, Papillion, Neb.
b-b-b
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Sympathy to the family of Mike Everding and all who have lost loved ones.
b-b-b
Pray for the people of Ukraine.
b-b-b
Have a beautiful week!