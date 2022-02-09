Happy Lincoln’s birthday Saturday and happy Valentine’s Day, Monday, Feb. 14.
Sunday is Super Bowl Sunday, the football game, and Souper Bowl Sunday at local churches. Parishioners are asked to contribute at least one dollar per person for the Community Cupboard.
Happy birthday and Valentine’s Day greetings to Dieter Erdelt! Happy Feb. 17 birthday wishes to Sharon Lorsung and Feb. 18, Hermina Falck, and Bob Hamilton who will observe his 70th. Frank Odekirk will have a birthday Feb. 21 and Lyle Miller, Feb. 23. Former resident, Ruth Staton, now of Olathe, will turn 90 that day. Chuckie Fox will have another candle on her cake Feb. 28. Belated birthday wishes to Madonna Stickel, Feb. 9, and Dawn G., Feb. 10.
I remember Ruthie Staton from way back when she was a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital. Many years ago, when my late mother was in the hospital, she lost her rosary which she had tucked under her pillow. A search of the room found no rosary. Quick thinking Ruthie went downstairs and sorted through soiled laundry and came up with the rosary!
Feb. 17 will be Random Acts of Kindness Day, and Feb. 18, National Drink Wine Day.
Mark your calendars for Saturday, Feb. 19. The Oelwein Celebration Renewed Inc. group will host a “Rugged Pro Wrestling” event in the Oelwein High School gym. Featured will be Oelwein’s Adam Love. Doors open at 5 p.m. Read all about it in the ODR! And watch for more information on the Dollar Fresh Shopping Dash Saturday, Feb. 26, at 6:55 a.m. These fundraisers will help support the June 3-5 Oelwein Celebration.
It was great to see relatives and friends at the couples’ baby shower for Jorianne and Chad Rechkemmer at the American Legion hall last Saturday. Oh, my, how things have changed from the “old” days! And the refreshments were out-of-this world … no pun, intended.
Enjoyed birthday cake with great-grandson Seth, his parents and grandparents, last week. He came bearing gifts and a Valentine balloon. Every day is a celebration, isn’t it? We are so blessed.
Keep the sick, the shut-ins and the bereaved in your thoughts and prayers. Speedy recovery to hospitalized friends!
Sympathy to the families of Betty Fordyce, Alice Stanek and Jim Morrison. Knew both Betty and Alice to be kind women. And Jim, a chili cook-off champ, was a former ODR news editor. I recall we visited him when he was hospitalized in Rochester. Sympathy to all who have lost loved ones.
Have a beautiful week. Wear your mask where required. Be safe.