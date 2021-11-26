Blitsch named Post 9 Legionnaire of the Month

Oelwein American Legion Ross Reid Post 9 hosted the Fayette County Legionnaires November meeting held Tuesday evening to conduct the business of various veterans and community needs.
As is customary at these county meetings, the hosting post honors one of its members as Legionnaire of the Month. Jake Blitsch was selected by Post 9 Commander to receive this honor. Blitsch has be active in post, county, and state Legion activities for over 40 years.
Blitsch, a Waterloo native, joined the Navy in 1966 shortly after graduation from Columbus High School. After basic training in San Diego, he was temporarily assigned to a maintenance position at Wheeler Air Base in Oahu, Hawaii while waiting for his ship, the USS Mt. McKinley (AGC-7) to finish repairs in dry dock.
Seaman Blitsch boarded the ship in June of 1967 and stayed with it for 3 more years, making two West-Pac cruises as a communications support ship while in Vietnam. Signalman Second class Blitsch was honorably discharged in April of 1970.
Jake worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company, being transferred to Oelwein in May of 1972. He has been a resident of this city, soon to be 50 years. He has been active in the American Legion Post Nine in Oelwein for most of those years serving many official duties including Post Commander for six years. Blitsch’s most recent charge is serving on the Boys State Board of Directors.