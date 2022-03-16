Blueberry Cinnamon Skillet Pizza

Ingredients:
1 can (12.4 oz) refrigerated Pillsbury™ Cinnamon Rolls with Original Icing (8 Count)
1 c fresh blueberries
¼ c sugar
1 tsp lemon juice
1 tsp cornstarch
Directions:
1 Heat oven to 400°F. Spray 12-inch cast-iron skillet with cooking spray.
2 Separate dough into 8 rolls; set icing aside. Flatten each roll slightly with rolling pin. Arrange rolls slightly touching in single layer to fill skillet.
3 In small bowl, mix blueberries, sugar, lemon juice and cornstarch. Spread on top of rolls.
4 Bake 15 to 18 minutes or until golden brown. Spoon icing into small microwavable bowl; microwave uncovered on High 10 seconds. Drizzle over warm rolls. Cool in pan 10 minutes before cutting and serving.