Blueberry Cinnamon Skillet Pizza

Ingredients:

1 can (12.4 oz) refrigerated Pillsbury™ Cinnamon Rolls with Original Icing (8 Count)

1 c fresh blueberries

¼ c sugar

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp cornstarch

Directions:

1 Heat oven to 400°F. Spray 12-inch cast-iron skillet with cooking spray.

2 Separate dough into 8 rolls; set icing aside. Flatten each roll slightly with rolling pin. Arrange rolls slightly touching in single layer to fill skillet.

3 In small bowl, mix blueberries, sugar, lemon juice and cornstarch. Spread on top of rolls.

4 Bake 15 to 18 minutes or until golden brown. Spoon icing into small microwavable bowl; microwave uncovered on High 10 seconds. Drizzle over warm rolls. Cool in pan 10 minutes before cutting and serving.

