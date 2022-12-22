Boulderberry Baked French Toast

12 slices Texas Toast white bread, cubed
12 slices Texas Toast white bread, cubed
1 1/2 c fresh strawberries, sliced
12 eggs
2 c half and half
1/3 c maple syrup
16 oz cream cheese (2 8 oz packages)
STRAWBERRY SAUCE
1 c strawberries, fresh and sliced thin
1 c water
1 c granulated sugar
2 Tbsp corn starch
1 Tbsp butter
Directions:
1. Butter a 13x9 dish Cut 6 slices of the Texas Toast into cubes and arrange in the bottom of the dish.
2. Add 3/4 cup of the sliced strawberries.
3. Cut all of the cream cheese into small cubes and drop on top of the strawberries.
4. Add the other 3/4 c of sliced strawberries.
5. Top with the remaining 6 slices of Texas Toast cubed.
6. In a blender, add the half and half, eggs, and syrup, and blend for a minute or until frothy, blending between the addition of every 2-3 eggs.
7. Carefully pour over the bread/berry/cream cheese, making sure to moisten all of the bread cubes.
8. Cover with foil and refrigerate overnight.
9. In the morning, remove from fridge and preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes.
10. Then remove foil and bake for an additional 30 minutes or until puffy and golden brown.
11. While cooling, make strawberry sauce: In a medium saucepan heat sugar, water, and corn starch on med/high for about 5 minutes or until bubbling. Stir in berries and simmer for about 10 minutes or until berries are almost dissolved. Add butter until melted and remove from heat.
12. Pour sauce over French toast.
