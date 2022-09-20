Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

MAYNARD — West Central Senior Citizens met Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 29 for card playing and socializing.

During the afternoon, high scores in 500 were garnered by Dorothy Bowers and Betty Wittenburg. Maxine Draker provided refreshments.

