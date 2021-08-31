Brandon’s Nejdl crowned Miss National CSA Fraternal Life

Emily Nejdl, daughter of Philip and Michelle Doyle Nejdl, Brandon, and granddaughter of Tom and Marlene Doyle, Hazleton and Marj Nejdl, Ely, was recently crowned Miss National CSA Fraternal Life, at a coronation held in Clearwater, Florida. This organization was formerly known as the Czechoslovak Society of America (CSA).
The national organization, formed in 1854, is the oldest fraternal benefit society of America. As the national queen, Nejdl will receive scholarship funds from both the Miss National CSA organization and Lodge Prokop Velka No. 137 of Cedar Rapids.
She is a senior at Iowa State University, majoring in industrial engineering with minors in sales engineering and business.
Nejdl has been an active participant in promoting Czech culture, which was criteria of the competition. Previously, she was a recipient of the Homestay Scholarship through the Czech Heritage Foundation, during which time she lived with a family in the Czech Republic for a month.
In addition, she has taught traditional Czech egg decorating classes, and played the role of the angel from a Czech folk tale, presented yearly at the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library in Cedar Rapids.