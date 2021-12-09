Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Buckeye Brownies

Ingredients:

19.5 oz box brownie mix, and ingredients called for on the box

2 c powdered sugar

½ c butter, softened

6 tbl butter

1 c peanut butter

6 oz semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions:

1. Prepare the brownies according to package directions in a greased 13 x 9 pan. Let cool completely.

2. Combine the peanut butter, powdered sugar, and ½ c of butter. Spread on top of the brownie mix and chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

3. Melt the chocolate chips and the 6 tbl of butter in the microwave or on the stovetop. Spread over the peanut butter mixture and allow to cool before cutting into bars.

