Buckeye Brownies

Ingredients:
19.5 oz box brownie mix, and ingredients called for on the box
2 c powdered sugar
½ c butter, softened
6 tbl butter
1 c peanut butter
6 oz semi-sweet chocolate chips
Directions:
1. Prepare the brownies according to package directions in a greased 13 x 9 pan. Let cool completely.
2. Combine the peanut butter, powdered sugar, and ½ c of butter. Spread on top of the brownie mix and chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour.
3. Melt the chocolate chips and the 6 tbl of butter in the microwave or on the stovetop. Spread over the peanut butter mixture and allow to cool before cutting into bars.