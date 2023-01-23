CEDAR RAPIDS — Coe College is recognizing its highest performing students as members of the dean’s list, including Evan Bushman, who is currently among this elite group.
Bushman, of Calmar, has been named to the prestigious fall 2022 dean’s list at Coe in Cedar Rapid.
Past members of Coe’s Dean’s List have gone on to illustrious careers in both the private and public sectors.
The college recognized only 119 students for the fall 2022 term. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term and rank in the top 10% of the student body.
“These students exemplify the best of Coe,” said Coe President David Hayes ‘93. “It is a privilege to acknowledge their academic achievements with this honor.”