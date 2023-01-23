Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

CEDAR RAPIDS — Coe College is recognizing its highest performing students as members of the dean’s list, including Evan Bushman, who is currently among this elite group.

Bushman, of Calmar, has been named to the prestigious fall 2022 dean’s list at Coe in Cedar Rapid.

