The Butterball Hotline receives approximately 10,000 calls on Thanksgiving Day alone! The most common is, “My turkey is still frozen, what should I do to thaw it quickly?”
Butterball suggests thawing the turkey in a sink filled with cold water, breast side down, and changing water every 30 minutes. It will take 30 minutes per pound to thaw completely from frozen.
3 of the strangest questions the hotline gets
1. Is it OK to quickly thaw my turkey using [insert weird thing here]?
Callers to Butterball sometimes get a little desperate when they find out their turkey is still frozen on Thanksgiving day. Examples of trying to quickly thaw a turkey include thawing a turkey in a bathtub, in a heating blanket, on a clothesline, and in the dishwasher.
(In case you’re wondering: No. Do not do these things.)
2. I left my turkey in the car overnight. Is it still OK to eat?
One caller accidentally left his turkey in the car overnight and didn’t want his wife to know. The caller was from Florida, so the talk line expert said it probably wasn’t safe to eat.
(Everyone, remember to bring in all the groceries.)
3. I left the bird in the snowbank to thaw and now I can’t find it. Now what?
Someone once called the Butterball talk line when they couldn’t find their turkey in a snowbank. Apparently they had put the turkey outside to thaw in the snow, but there was a big snowstorm.
This may go without saying, but people! If you’re going to put your turkey in a snowbank, run up a flag so you know where it is! (Just kidding. Don’t do any of this.)
Texting is new addition to the hotline
This year, for the first time ever, persons can now text a specialist instead of talking to someone on the phone. Starting Nov. 17, and ending Nov. 24, persons can text Butterball at 1-800-Butterball day or night.