Butterscotch Cake Mix Cookies

Ingredients:
1 — 15.25 oz butter recipe cake mix
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Ingredients:
1 — 15.25 oz butter recipe cake mix
1 — 3.4 oz pkg instant butterscotch pudding
3 Tbsp flour
3/4 c canola or vegetable oil
1 egg
1 tsp vanilla
3/4 c chopped walnuts, pecans, or mini-chocolate chips
Directions:
1. Wisk together the flour and cake and pudding mixes.
2. Mix in the oil, egg and vanilla until well blended. Stir in nuts, chocolate chips or a combination of the two.
3. The cookie dough will look very crumbly once well mixed. Scoop about a tablespoon of dough and roll it into a ball.
4. Place balls on a baking sheet sprayed with cooking spray. Slightly flatten with fingers or the bottom of a glass.
5. Bake at 350° for 11 minutes or until the edges just start to brown.
6. Cool on baking sheet before storing.
Note: If you are going to experiment with other flavor cake mixes and puddings, omit the extra flour.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Periods of light snow. High 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.