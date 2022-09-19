Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Annual Camp Courageous Pancake Breakfast and Open House will be held Sunday, Sept. 25, from 8 a.m. to noon in Camp’s main lodge. Visitors will have an opportunity to tour the Camp’s facilities and recent updates, as well as enjoy a hot breakfast of pancakes, pork sausage, coffee, juice, and milk. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 with all proceeds going to Camp Courageous.

During the Camp Courageous open house guests will be able to enjoy live music by the Vintage Jammers performing in the Sill Barn starting at 9:30 a.m. Tours of the grounds, train rides, bounce house, and Zipline (open during the entire breakfast) will be available for all to enjoy.

Trending Food Videos