Camp Courageous will host an omelet breakfast and open house 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 24, at the camp’s main lodge. Set your GPS to 12007 190th Street, Monticello. The breakfast will feature made-to-order omelets, sausage, toast, milk, juice and coffee, for $10 per person, $5 for ages 12 and younger.
Persons are invited to enjoy a great breakfast and take a tour of Camp Courageous during the open house. See the latest projects including a remodeled indoor pool, Penaluna tunnel experience, new Butch and Patsy Neumeyer Family Road, new accessible White/Papke boat dock at Lake Todd, work in progress on Macek/Papke multipurpose field, new travel bus, vehicle garage, fishing docks and the zipline, which will be open for $10 per rider.
Camp Courageous provides year-round recreational and respite care opportunities for individuals with special needs and their families, and is run primarily on donations.