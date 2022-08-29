Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

MONTICELLO — Camp Courageous will hold a ribbon cutting to dedicate the new Macek-Papke Multipurpose Field at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. The dedication follows the pancake breakfast and open house from 8 a.m. to noon.

This new field complex, located in Camp’s Pictured Rocks Addition, adds several new activity areas for campers with disabilities, including baseball, kickball, soccer, basketball, pickleball, shuffleboard, 4-square, and more. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

