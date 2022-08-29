MONTICELLO — Camp Courageous will hold a ribbon cutting to dedicate the new Macek-Papke Multipurpose Field at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. The dedication follows the pancake breakfast and open house from 8 a.m. to noon.
This new field complex, located in Camp’s Pictured Rocks Addition, adds several new activity areas for campers with disabilities, including baseball, kickball, soccer, basketball, pickleball, shuffleboard, 4-square, and more. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
The Camp’s new Multipurpose Field was made possible through generous donations of many Camp Courageous supporters with the initial phase of this huge project started by the Macek and Papke families. Gary Macek, Craig Macek, and Carrie Lamb (Macek) gave a major gift to Camp in honor of Helen and Mike Macek, their parents, and grandparents. The family of Paul Junior Papke, from Jackson County, chose to step forward to support the Multipurpose Field through Paul’s estate.
Through a partnership, the Multipurpose Field complex includes a Mini-Pitch System™ Modular Sports Solution used for playing soccer/futsal. This Mini-Pitch will also include basketball hoops for multi-sport play. Partners that made the Mini-Pitch possible include Kick It Forward, the U.S. Soccer Foundation, Target, and Musco. Later, Scheels of Coralville, assisted Camp Courageous by providing thousands of dollars in sports equipment for all of the field activities.
The dedication that will be held on September 25th will be followed by games being played by Camp Courageous campers on each field. Campers will enjoy games of soccer, baseball, and more. These fields will later be made available for rental by the general public when they are not being used by campers.
Camp Courageous is a year-round recreational and respite care facility for individuals with disabilities. The camp has served nearly 10,000 campers with special needs annually. Now in its 50th year of service, the camp is run primarily on donations, without government assistance, without formal sponsorship, and without people paid to raise funds for the camp. What this means is everything that is donated to the camp, whether it be supplies, time, or other resources, go directly to benefit the campers.