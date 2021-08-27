Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Camp Ewalu, west of Strawberry Point, will hold its annual Fall Festival and quilt auction from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Everyone is invited to enjoy live music, a worship service, hayride tours of the camp, and quilts displayed for review. A free-will lunch is served at noon and the auction itself starts at 1 p.m.

The Quilt Auction will run online and in-person. One-hundred quilts will be available for auction on-site during our traditional quilt auction on Sept. 18. An additional one-hundred quilts online during the week before and for one day after the in-person auction.

Online quilt viewing and registration will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 1. The auction link will be posted on the camp’s website and Facebook page.

