Vintage VW Bus raffle

The Camp Courageous raffle for this 1971 VW bus has gone nationwide.

As part of a year-long celebration of its 50th anniversary in 2022, Camp Courageous has been raffling a 1971 VW Bus. The raffle of the donated VW has not only raised funds for the Camp, it has also raised awareness of the Camp’s mission to serve individuals of all ages with disabilities.

As the new year approaches the opportunity to purchase a ticket is quickly coming to an end as ticket sales will end Friday, Dec. 30, with one lucky winner being drawn Dec. 31.

