Canned Biscuit Sugar Donuts

Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 8:21 am
1 can buttermilk biscuits (8 oz)
1/2 c granulated sugar
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1 1/2 c cooking oil
Directions:
Heat oil in a small heavy skillet.
Use a pie pan or similar shallow dish for sugar or sugar and cinnamon mixture.
Open canned biscuits and take a part. Use a water bottle cap or similar one-inch-round item to cut out center of biscuit. Save the donut holes and cook them up, too.
When oil is hot, carefully place about four donuts into the oil and cook until golden, then use a wooden skewer, long fork or tongs to turn gently and cook the other side the same.
Remove cooked donuts to paper towel for a minute before dredging in sugar mixture. When cooking the holes, use a slotted spoon to easily remove them to a paper towel. Make sure to keep hot oil away from little ones in the kitchen.
