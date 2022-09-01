Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

MAYNARD — West central Senior Citizens met Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 30, for the weekly session of playing 500 and socializing.

High scores in card play went to Lowell Cannell and Tom Buhr. Verla Kelly provided refreshments.

