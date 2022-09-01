MAYNARD — West central Senior Citizens met Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 30, for the weekly session of playing 500 and socializing.
High scores in card play went to Lowell Cannell and Tom Buhr. Verla Kelly provided refreshments.
Updated: September 2, 2022 @ 2:09 pm
The next get-together will be Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 1 p.m. in the Maynard Community Hall. Garnet McKibbin will be the hostess for the afternoon.
All area senior citizens are welcome to come for cards and camaradarie whenever they can.
