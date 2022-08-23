Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

West Central Senior Citizens weekly get-together was held Tuesday, Aug. 23. In the afternoon, 500 was played with high scores going to Kathryn Cannell and Dieter Erdelt.

Florence Wireman served refreshments.

