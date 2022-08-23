West Central Senior Citizens weekly get-together was held Tuesday, Aug. 23. In the afternoon, 500 was played with high scores going to Kathryn Cannell and Dieter Erdelt.
Florence Wireman served refreshments.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
West Central Senior Citizens weekly get-together was held Tuesday, Aug. 23. In the afternoon, 500 was played with high scores going to Kathryn Cannell and Dieter Erdelt.
Florence Wireman served refreshments.
Next get-together will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the Maynard Community Hall. Garnet McKibbin will be the hostess.
All area seniors are welcome to come for an afternoon of playing 500, whenever they are able.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 81F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.