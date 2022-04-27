MAYNARD — West Central Senior Citizens met for cards and socializing Tuesday, April 26, at the Maynard Community Hall.
During the afternoon, 500 was played with high scores going to Lowell Cannell and Kathryn Cannell. Kathryn was also the hostess and provided refreshments,
Next get together will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at the Maynard Community Hall. All area senior citizens are welcome to come and enjoy the afternoon playing cards and socializing.
Dorothy Bowers will be the hostess next Tuesday.