Caramel Apples

Ingredients:
6 or more small to medium apples
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Ingredients:
6 or more small to medium apples
6 or more clean twigs or ice cream sticks
1 bag traditional caramels (such as Kraft)
Autumn leaf or orange sprinkles
Flying witch silhouette cutouts
Directions
1. Wash and thoroughly dry apples. Remove stems; insert twigs. Line a large baking sheet with nonstick foil.
2. Microwave caramels and 2 Tbsp water in a large microwave-safe bowl on high, stirring often, 2 to 3 minutes until melted and smooth.
3. Dip 1 apple at a time into mixture, spooning over apples to coat (you may need to use a spatula to spread). Let excess drip off, scraping bottom of apples if needed.
4. Place on lined baking sheet. Decorate with sprinkles, press into chopped nuts, or coconut Refrigerate 30 minutes or until caramel is firm. (Apples can be made up to 1 day ahead.)
5. Instead of caramel, melt 1 package (12 oz) semisweet chocolate chips with 2 Tbsp vegetable shortening according to package directions. Dip and decorate as in steps 3 and 4 above.
6. Attach witch cutouts to top of twigs for the Halloween touch.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunny skies. High 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.