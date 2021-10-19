Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Card shower for Brandt’s 65th anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Brandt

Duane and Delores (Moore) Brandt will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Oct. 25. A family celebration is being planned at a later date.

Duane is retired from the Oelwein Police Department and Delores is retired from the Oelwein Senior Meal Site.

They are the parents of four children: Gilbert, Oelwein, Dawn McGinnis-Fox (Jim), Oelwein, Daryl, Hazleton and Troy (Jennifer), Fort Dodge. They have six grandchildren: Dan McGinnis (Ashley), Palm Bay, Florida, Jeff (Rachel) McGinnis, Cedar Rapids, Krystal Williams (Ryan), Des Moines, CJ Brandt, Aaron Brandt and Jonathan Brandt and two great-grandchildren: Autumn McGinnis and Mary Kay Williams with one on the way. They also have three bonus children: Jessica Baldwin, Jeff Fox and Justin Fox.

Anniversary greetings and best wishes may be sent to the Brandts at: 721 First Ave. N.E., Oelwein, IA 50662.

