Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Card shower for Clara Pleis’ 90th

Clara Pleis

FAYETTE — Clara Louise Pleis will celebrate her 90th birthday on April 26. Her family is honoring her with a card shower.

Birthday greetings and favorite memories can be sent to Clara at 100 Bolger Dr., Fayette, Iowa 52142.

Tags

Trending Food Videos