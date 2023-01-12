Howard L.Hultman, Major (Ret) USAF, formerly of Westgate, will celebrate his 85th birthday Thursday, Jan. 19.
Howard was born on a small farm four miles northwest of Oelwein. A few years later his family moved to a farm four miles west of Westgate. While living in Westgate, his Westgate Tigers fast-pitch softball team made it to the state tournament at Boone, Iowa, where they were defeated in the first round.
Prior to enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1960 he worked a few years at Donaldson, Inc. in Oelwein. He retired from the Air Force 22 years later, transferred to Federal service where he retired 15 years later.
He and his wife, Beatrice MSgt (Ret), have four children, Howard II, LtCol Heather Carson (Ret), CMSgt Lance Hultman (Ret), and MSgt Holly Staggs (Ret).
He is an avid sports fan, closely following the Chicago Cubs, the Denver Broncos and of course the Iowa Hawkeyes. He enjoys studying the bible, some of his favorite verses are Hebrews Ch 11, verses 10 and 16 and 1 Thess, ch 4, verses 13-18.
Birthday wishes may be sent to 6006 Laurel Lane, Huber Heights, Ohio, 45424.