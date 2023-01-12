Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Howard L.Hultman, Major (Ret) USAF, formerly of Westgate, will celebrate his 85th birthday Thursday, Jan. 19.

Howard was born on a small farm four miles northwest of Oelwein. A few years later his family moved to a farm four miles west of Westgate. While living in Westgate, his Westgate Tigers fast-pitch softball team made it to the state tournament at Boone, Iowa, where they were defeated in the first round.

Tags

Trending Food Videos