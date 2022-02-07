Card shower for Ruth Staton’s 90th

OLATHE, Kansas — This lovely lady celebrates her 90th birthday on February 23. One thing that she likes more than birthday cake are birthday cards. If you can find it in your heart to drop her a card this month, the joy that it will bring her will last for days.
Mrs. Ruth Staton
14423 West 139th Street
Olathe, KS 66062
Ruth was an Iowan for 85 years and spent most of her life in Oelwein. She now resides with family in Kansas City metro. Ruth was a graduate of Mount Mercy in Cedar Rapids as a registered nurse. Her early nursing days were at Mercy Hospital Cedar Rapids. The majority of her 55-year nursing career was with Mercy Oelwein.
She has fond memories of working closely with Drs. Jack, Gallagher, Ahrens, Ottilie, Hallberg and others. She often recounts many memories of her nurse friends, young and old. And, she misses her Oelwein neighbors and friends.