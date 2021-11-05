Card shower in honor of 100th birthday for Elizabeth McLeish

LOVELAND, Colorado — Elizabeth McLeish will celebrate her 100th birthday on Nov. 22. Her family is honoring her with a card shower for this milestone.
Area residents may remember Elizabeth who helped at her husband’s Purina Feed Store on West Charles near the viaduct. She also worked at the women’s clothing store Miller Wohl for many years.
Her children include Janie Kennedy, Oelwein, Judy Morey, Hazleton, Jim McLeish, Arizona, Kevin McLeish, Loveland, Colo., the late Ted McLeish. Her family has grown to also include numerous generations of grandchildren, all of whom would love to see their mother and grandmother receive 100 cards for her birthday.
Birthday greetings and special memories can be sent to Elizabeth McLeish, 3621 Adena Ct., Loveland, CO 80538.