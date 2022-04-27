Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Card shower to celebrate 65th anniversary for Knoplohs

Mr. and Mrs. Knoploh

OELWEIN — Eldon and Jean (Meyer) Knoploh will celebrate their 65th anniversary next week. The couple married May 5, 1957, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Westgate, on Eldon’s 21st birthday.

Eldo is retired from Readlyn Mutual and Knoploh Insurance. He also taught for years at Oelwein Community Schools. Jean is retired from Knoploh Insurance.

Their family includes Deb and Jeff Schuler, Steve and Linda Knoploh, along with grandchildren, Ryan, Teri, Nathan, Sarah and Ted, Grant and Claire, Collin, Nikki and Chad, Megan, Miranda, Garrin, Samantha, Austin and Stephanie. Great-grandchildren are Leo, Thomas, Sierra, Patrick and Ingrid.

Anniversary greetings are welcome and may be sent to 15636 40th St., Oelwein, IA 50662.

