Jane Miculinich will celebrate her 80th birthday on Saturday, May 28. She and husband John have just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on May 12 this year.
They are the parents of Deb, Damen (Carol), Justin (Becky), and Jere (Lori). The family includes 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Most people will remember Jane from her work at Oelwein State Bank, later known as Regions for many years. She was the friendly teller at the drive-up window, always greeting customers with a smile.
After retirement, Jane enjoys spending her time with her family and spending time outside with her solar lights (she has a lot of them), flowers, and all her cats!
Birthday greetings may be sent to Jane at 4103 Neon Rd., Oelwein, Iowa 50662.