FAIRBANK — Tom and Lorraine Corcoran will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a card shower.
Tom Corcoran and Lorraine Heth were married Feb. 16, 1957, at Immaculate Conception Church in Fairbank. Mr. Corcoran is retired from John Deere and Mrs. Corcoran is a homemaker.
Their family includes Rick and Brenda, Fairbank, Craig and Susan, Kansas, Terry and Janet, Shell Rock, Ronnie and Julie (Wolkenhauer), Waterloo, Mitch and Anne (Becker), Oelwein, Doris and Tim Macke, Fairbank, Brenda and Kenny Cooperman, Missouri; 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren with one on the way, and a great-grandchild in heaven.
Anniversary greetings may be sent to the Corcorans at 702 Front St., Fairbank, IA 50629.