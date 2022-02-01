Card shower to celebrate Fedeler’s 60th anniversary

SUMNER — John and Verdis Fedeler will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They married on Feb. 11, 1962, at St. John Lutheran Church, Sumner.
Both are from the Sumner area. They have farmed for 59 years on the Fedeler family century farm, where they raised their children: Julie Fedeler, Deb Fedeler, JoAnn Fedeler Blaalid (husband Kevin Blaalid), Steve Fedeler (wife Cathy Fedeler). Their family also includes grandchildren: Briann Wehling, Jenny Blaalid, Becky Blaalid, Cortney Wehling, Taylor Wehling, Karly Blaalid and five great-grandkids.
The Fedelers are members of St. Peter Lutheran Church — Richfield, rural Sumner. Verdis is an avid quilter and John loves to work in his garden and share the produce with others.
A card shower is planned to honor them on their special day.
Anniversary greetings may be sent to John and Verdis Fedeler, 3055 York Ave., Sumner, IA 50674.