Card shower to celebrate Langel’s 60th anniversary

Richard and Marge Langel of Oelwein are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on May 12. The couple married at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna in 1962.
Their family includes seven children, Kay of Oelwein, Wayne of Maynard, Polly Barreto of Oelwein, Lori (Dave) Frommelt of Oelwein, Brian of Oelwein, Rick (Carmen) of North Liberty and Dean (Hope) of Waterloo. They have 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The Langels will have a family celebration later in May.
Their children invite friends and family to honor their parents with a card shower. Anniversary greetings can be sent to 20 Seventh Ave. S.E., Oelwein, IA 50662.